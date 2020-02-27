New local fitness app set for launch

The Kenyan wellness and fitness industry is set for a boost after the arrival of mobile app.

A new app to serve the local wellness and fitness industry is set for launch next month.The multi-service Manyactive app will help users access gyms, nutritionists, beauticians and personal trainers nearest to them at the click of a button. The app's co-founder Evalyn Oloo described it as an “Uber” for wellness, where users will get discounts for their preferred services. She added that the anyactive app network would help shore up the service provider’s revenues and also aid their brand visibility. “Manyactive app members at a click of a button will be able to discover the gyms and classes near them. In essence, this is the only membership one will ever need for fitness and wellness,” said Ms Oloo. “The issue of high costs and inaccessibility makes these very sought after services out of reach.”

