Change of guard at National Oil

Leparan Gideon Morintat, Chief Executive Officer for National Oil Corporation Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Petroleum John Munyes, on Thursday, appointed Mr Leparan Gideon Morintat, as the Chief Executive Officer for National Oil Corporation Kenya, (NOCK) which was previously led by George Kubai on acting capacity.NOCK is a fully integrated state corporation involved in the petroleum supply chain covering the upstream oil and gas exploration, midstream petroleum infrastructure development and downstream marketing of petroleum products. Morintat joins the corporation from D. light SOLAR where he was the Country Manager, Ethiopia, and the Horn of Africa. His appointment takes effect immediately. He brings a wealth of over 17 years of experience from various industries among them oil and gas, energy, infrastructure development and multinational corporations having worked in senior managerial capacities at several companies including Royal Dutch Shell Group, Multichoice Africa Group, Mitsui & Co and D. light SOLAR. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from United States International University –Africa and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Daystar University. CS Munyes expressed confidence in his new appointee as he also thanked George Kubai for his service at NOCK. Leparan’s appointment comes at a time when NOCK has been undergoing tough times financially. NOCK’s former Managing Director MaryJane Mwangi tendered in her resignation and was adamant to renew her contract. This was in October 2019 at the end of a board meeting.

The board moved to appoint James Nyamongo, from Kenya Pipeline, as her replacement only for CS Munyes to overrule it. He went ahead to appoint George Kubai.

