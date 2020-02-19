More often than not, the biggest killer of great business ideas is the lack of access to capital. Many startups are confronted with hurdles very similar to that classic amusement park sign: “You must be this tall to ride this ride.”
That’s about to change!
We’re excited to announce that The Standard Group PLC through its Innovation Hub is bringing down those hurdles and bridging that gap. Welcome to The SG Innovation Hub Pitch Day.
On March 5, 2020, at the Standard Group’s headquarters along Mombasa Road, we are bringing the best creatives and entrepreneurs into a room full of potential investors to pitch their business ideas. We’ll set this stage as step one in a new initiative that will transform how our organisation works with startups, universities and research centres.
The Standard Group is looking for young companies whose products and solutions strategically fit in its core business areas of;