Standard Group invites the public to innovations pitch day

The Standard Group is inviting the best creatives and entrepreneurs to potential investors.

Media & Communication

Education

Health

Agriculture

Fintech

SME empowerment

More often than not, the biggest killer of great business ideas is the lack of access to capital. Many startups are confronted with hurdles very similar to that classic amusement park sign: “You must be this tall to ride this ride.”That’s about to change! We’re excited to announce that The Standard Group PLC through its Innovation Hub is bringing down those hurdles and bridging that gap.. Onalong, we are bringing the best creatives and entrepreneurs into a room full of potential investors to pitch their business ideas. We’ll set this stage as step one in a new initiative that will transform how our organisation works with startups, universities and research centres. The Standard Group is looking for young companies whose products and solutions strategically fit in its core business areas of;Do you believe that you have what we are looking for? If so, this is your opportunity. Get in touch with us at https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/innovation-hub/ and register on the register option on the menu. You can also e-mail us at [email protected]

