The key driver of starting side jobs, among a majority of Kenyans, is unsatisfactory pay, according to a new study. The study by Viffa Consult said 80 per cent of Kenyans cited stagnation in their salaries amid the rising cost of living as the biggest reason for starting small businesses. Seeking a retirement plan came in second followed by boredom at work and the need to cushion themselves against financial emergencies. Out of 10 employed Kenyans with side businesses, seven were found to be male. The study also found that more young people aged between 21 and 25 are engaging in business this year compared to last year, registering a 12 per cent rise. Middle-aged citizens, between 41 and 50 years, recorded the biggest increase at 19 per cent compared to last year.

Agriculture, media and entertainment, and retailing are the top three most lucrative side hustles in the country. Other industries include transport, information technology, manufacturing, construction and real estate, financial services, business services such as consultancy and hospitality. A majority of those polled cited 2019 as having been bad for business.

Profit warning

The private sector in general, experienced a tough business environment last year, with at least 15 listed companies issuing profit warning followed by layoffs of over 1,700 employees. The ripple effect of the job losses saw many households struggle to make ends meet. This, the study says, could explain why many people prefer to invest as they work to curb diminishing incomes in case of retrenchment. The report said the biggest challenge in starting a side business for a majority of Kenyans is access to capital.

