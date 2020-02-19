Poor pay driving employees to side hustles, says report
Agriculture, media and entertainment, and retailing are the top three most lucrative side hustles in the country. Other industries include transport, information technology, manufacturing, construction and real estate, financial services, business services such as consultancy and hospitality. A majority of those polled cited 2019 as having been bad for business.
Profit warningThe private sector in general, experienced a tough business environment last year, with at least 15 listed companies issuing profit warning followed by layoffs of over 1,700 employees. The ripple effect of the job losses saw many households struggle to make ends meet. This, the study says, could explain why many people prefer to invest as they work to curb diminishing incomes in case of retrenchment. The report said the biggest challenge in starting a side business for a majority of Kenyans is access to capital.
