Treasury sets belt-tightening target
The Treasury plans to borrow Sh222.9 billion locally to plug the budget gap and tap another Sh345.1 billion from foreign sources, the statement added. President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has been criticised by voters for borrowing heavily since coming to power in 2013, and his administration was forced to raise its borrowing ceiling last year after breaching initial targets. Kenya's fiscal deficit, which peaked at 9.1 per cent of GDP in the 2016/17 financial year, has been exacerbated by higher spending on infrastructure projects including a new railway financed by China. Fiscal gaps have been accompanied by the consistent failure of the Kenya Revenue Authority to meet the government's lofty revenue collection targets.
