India firm to sell products in Kenya

Daikins vice president Manoj Agarwal

Indian technology firm Daikin has said it will launch its products in the Kenya market early next month as the country continues to attract foreign investments.The maker of air conditioners says its entry to the market offers an opportunity for partnerships that would see thousands of jobs and wealth created along the business value chain. It eyes projected growth in the real estate industry, particularly commercial buildings, under the Big Four agenda. Manoj Agarwal, the Daikin Vice President for Exports, said they had established a strong after sales service to guarantee customers the quality that their products are known for in almost a century. “We intend to make our products available and accessible to all our desired customers for both residential and commercial applications. This is because our global proposition is to make premium yet affordable products,” he said. The company will also train customers and those handling the products. “These services will be provided by our partners who act as our extended arms. We will add value to our partners by investing in them through upgrading their skills technically as well as in soft skills,” said Mr Agarwal.

