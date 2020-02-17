Trump threatens intelligence block over Huawei: US diplomat
Key US allies in Europe, notably Britain and France, have said they will not ban Huawei from building 5G networks but will impose restrictions. Publicly, the US has been restrained in its response, but Trump was reportedly furious with London. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Huawei was a "Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence."
The tech company vehemently denies the US allegations, and Beijing has characterized its treatment as "economic bullying." A US indictment on Friday laid more criminal charges against Huawei related to theft of intellectual property, adding to earlier allegations that the company stole trade secrets from American carrier T-Mobile.
