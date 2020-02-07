Kenya’s banks rated high on share return
KCB came second with "upside potential" of 12.9 per cent from Sh52.00 to Sh58.70 (upgraded to Buy) while Equity was third, projected to rise 3.9 per cent from Sh50.25 to Sh52.20 but downgraded to 'Hold'. "Co-op Bank has delivered much stronger growth in non-funded income streams relative to peer banks, on account of robust digital banking offerings and agent banking channels, a trend expected to continue in the medium term," said Investec in the review. "We forecast rising return on equity as existing clients are migrated to cheaper digital and agent channels which should contain cost." Banking is the most vibrant sector at the Nairobi Securities Exchange as investors go for capital returns. The sector accounted for 74.9 per cent of the traded market volume on Wednesday with shares worth Sh386 million. Market turnover for the day was Sh515 on 13.5 million against Sh841 million and 23.7 million shares on Tuesday. On Investec's projection, Co-op Bank is on track to deliver a 12-month return of 22.3 per cent followed by KCB with a 22.2 per cent. Equity is expected to deliver 10.1 per over the 12 months.
