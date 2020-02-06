Your days are numbered: Tender cartels warned

Cartels using unorthodox means to influence government tenders have been warned of dire consequences.Coast Regional Coordinator, Mr John Elungata directed heads of government departments and other public institutions to identify and blacklist such cartels. ''We cannot allow some unscrupulous individuals to fraudulently influence government tenders,'' he said. Speaking during Regional Development Implementation Co-ordination Committee meeting at Uhuru na Kazi boardroom in Mombasa on Friday, Elungata wondered how does one individual wins several tenders saying the cartels go as far as intimidating public servants in their quest to corruptly enrich themselves.

Elungata also took issue with some project consultants for unprofessional conduct that has led to the delay of the completion of key projects. “Some of these consultants despite being paid their fees do not fully commit themselves to successful completion of projects contracted to them,” lamented the RC. He mentioned the Sh1 billion modern cruise ship terminal at the Port of Mombasa and Mama Ngina Waterfront Park as some of the projects which have not been completed as scheduled.

He said this is the year of the implementation of national government projects and called upon heads of departments and parastatals to ensure projects under their supervision are completed on time. Elungata noted that coast region is a beneficiary of multi-billion infrastructural and other mega projects being funded by the national government to improve urban road network aimed at transforming the region into an attractive destination for investment and tourism.

The official said the government is investing heavily on construction of the new roads and upgrading of the existing ones to improve road connectivity as well as improve socio-economic activities in the coastal region. “Massive investment by the national government on the improvement of urban road network in the region would significantly boost investment and the tourism sector in the area,’’ said the Regional Commissioner. Among key road projects in the region under construction are Garsen-Mokowe, Lungalunga-Vanga, Kinango-Samburu and Mombasa Southern by-pass roads. Another mega project being implemented by the government is the Dongo-Kundu By-pass connecting Mombasa to the South Coast which is funded through a loan of Sh25 billion from the Japan International Agency (JICA) And Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo told the meeting that compensation money paid by the National Land Commission to persons affected by projects (PAPs) was exorbitant and affecting budgetary allocations. Kitiyo said in some instances money paid as compensation outstrip the actual amount for projects implementation.

