Raila Odinga holds meeting with Ambassadors from Africa

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at a meeting in Washington D.C with Ambassadors from Africa at the AU Mission (PHOTO: Courtesy)

Former Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday held a meeting with Ambassadors from Africa at the AU Mission to Washington.The discussion centered on intra-African trade with infrastructure as a catalyst as well as securing capital and knowledge transfer in key sectors for use on the continent. Raila and President Uhuru are in the US to share experiences about the “handshake”. The two will be having the first such talks on the international stage to extol the agreement that united their feuding political camps, and which has led to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is expected to yield constitutional reforms.

SEE ALSO :GEMA’s views of the BBI

Raila Odinga taking notes at a meeting with Africa Ambassadors in Washington (PHOTO: Courtesy)

President Uhuru and his US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to hold an “expanded bilateral meeting”, today.According to the president’s spokesperson Kanze Dena Kenya is working closely with the US government in crafting a trading arrangement that guarantees continued market access for Kenya’s products in the US market after the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) comes to an end in 2025. “While in Washington DC, President Uhuru is expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior US government officials and the private sector. During meetings with American business membership groups, President Uhuru will be expected to pitch for Kenya as an ideal business, investment, and tourism destination,” she said in a statement.The President will also engage with the US congress, Chairmen of Finance, Defense and Foreign Relations Committees.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

In 2017, at a meeting between President Trump and President Kenyatta in Washington DC, a technical working group was established to promote trade and economic relations between Kenya and the US. A Cabinet meeting on January 30 approved the commencement of talks with the U.S. for a trade deal that “would help Kenyan goods to have smooth access to the expansive U.S. market,” especially as the African Growth Opportunity Act comes to an end.

SEE ALSO :The wars in Uhuru and Raila political parties

AGOA, which provides 39 sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. for about 6,500 products ranging from textiles to manufactured items, expires in 2025.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.