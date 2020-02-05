President Uhuru to meet Donald Trump

President Uhuru and Donald Trump at a past meeting (PHOTO: FILE)

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in Washington today as the two countries prepare to announce negotiations on a free-trade agreement, America’s first such deal with a sub-Saharan country.Uhuru is in the US together with opposition leader Raila Odinga for a series of meetings. The president arrived in the US on Tuesday evening. Kenyatta and Trump will hold an “expanded bilateral meeting”, reports said. According to the president’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena Kenya is working closely with the US government in creating a trading arrangement that guarantees continued market access for Kenya’s products in the US market after the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) ends in 2025.

“While in Washington DC, President Kenyatta is expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior US government officials and the private sector. During meetings with American business membership groups, President Uhuru will be expected to pitch for Kenya as an ideal business, investment, and tourism destination,” she said in a statement.The President will also engage with the US congress, Chairmen of Finance, Defense and Foreign Relations Committees. President Uhuru’s visit to the US will also see a technical working group to promote trade and economic relations between Kenya and the US convene.

