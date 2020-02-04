Kiunjuri summoned over Sh48b maize scandal

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, has been summoned to appear before Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) on February 24 over suspected maize importation scandal. [File, Standard]

MPs have summoned former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to explain a questionable Sh48.8 billion expenditure that went into maize importation.Mr Kiunjuri has been summoned alongside Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Both will appear before PAC on February 24. The expenditure was flagged by the Auditor General in his 2017-18 financial year report. PAC was yesterday shocked after it emerged that the ministry could not provide documents to prove that the maize was actually delivered.

According to the Auditor General's report, the ministry spent Sh37.2 billion in 2017-18 financial year and another Sh11.6 billion in 2016-17. “Out of these amounts, Sh8 billion remains unaccounted for. Nobody can tell who brought in the maize and at what cost. This is not pocket money,” said committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi. “Due to this anomaly, we have resolved to summon Mr Kiunjuri and Mr Kinyua because this matter involves policy issues to do with importation.”

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will also be grilled as PAC seeks to unearth how the questionable payments were effected. Another former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett and former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe will also appear for grilling. They will be joined by Strategic Food Reserve chairman Noah Wekesa.

Kinyua is said to have chaired the inter-ministerial committee that presided over the maize importation. He will be required to explain the origin of a letter dated February 14, 2018 that authorised the expenditure of Sh6 billion above the budget approved for maize importation in the 2017-18 financial year.

