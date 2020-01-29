Is it the best time to get that business loan?
SEE ALSO :Why 2019 is a year real estate would like to forgetThe extra funds will finance new hires, inventory, space or equipment. The fact that you will no longer be turning away business means that you will be able to pay off loans easily. 2. Cushion: Do you have a seasonal business? Consider taking a short term loan to give yourself a cushion for the lean months. This cushion will help sustain the business until the high seasons. This can help you avoid laying off key employees or panicked price cuts. This strategy protects your business’ long term interests.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.3. Sunshine: Has your business flourished in the last 12 months? As the old adage says, you should make hay while the sun shines. Don’t wait till you’re in a desperate position to seek funds for your business. If you can secure a loan during your good times, it can give you a cushion when you encounter cash flow problems later on.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru and MPs make mockery of austerity4. Credit building: If you have a new business with no credit history, you can take a loan to build your credit score. This can help you secure larger loans in future. 5. Golden opportunity: Sometimes, a golden opportunity can come to you for your business. For example, you might get a deal to supply your product to a large supermarket chain or a government institution. When such opportunities come knocking, you can take a loan to boost your capacity. However, avoid taking loans when you have large unpaid loans, to make uncertain purchases for your business or as a band-aid for a mismanaged business.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.