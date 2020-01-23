Kenya needs Sh4tr to meet SDGs

Kenya requires $40 billion (Sh4 trillion) in private sector investment to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, a Standard Chartered report shows.The report says the potential investment will mainly come in areas of clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, innovation and infrastructure. The Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map reveals an almost $10 trillion opportunity for private sector investors across all emerging markets to help achieve the goals. The global goals were adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

