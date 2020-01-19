Court hits brakes on hunt for Ouko’s successor
SEE ALSO :17 shortlisted for Auditor GeneralAccording to Omtatah, the law does not provide for a repeat recruitment process exercise except where all the nominees are rejected by Parliament. He argued that the selection panel erred by failing to forward those who met the requisite qualifications to Parliament for either endorsement or rejection. At least 17 candidates had been shortlisted to succeed Ouko. In the list, 10 are officials at the Auditor General’s office.
Ouko retired in August last year. Panel chair Sammy Onyango said the position will be re-advertised on Friday, meaning the whole process will start afresh.
