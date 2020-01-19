Court hits brakes on hunt for Ouko’s successor

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has stalled the hunt for the successor to replace former Auditor General Edward OukoJustice Stephen Radido on Friday ordered the State not to advertise, publish or re-advertise for the vacancy in the AG’s Office until the case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah is heard and determined. “Pending the inter-parties hearing and determination of this application and/or petition, the court hereby issues an interim order prohibiting the respondents and their agents; howsoever acting from giving effect to the advert, howsoever published, re-advertising the vacancy in the office of the Auditor General and asking qualified and interested persons to apply,” ruled Justice Radido.

SEE ALSO :17 shortlisted for Auditor General

According to Omtatah, the law does not provide for a repeat recruitment process exercise except where all the nominees are rejected by Parliament. He argued that the selection panel erred by failing to forward those who met the requisite qualifications to Parliament for either endorsement or rejection. At least 17 candidates had been shortlisted to succeed Ouko. In the list, 10 are officials at the Auditor General’s office.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Ouko retired in August last year. Panel chair Sammy Onyango said the position will be re-advertised on Friday, meaning the whole process will start afresh.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.