Little to show in way of completed government housing projects, Treasury report shows
SEE ALSO :First affordable housing project units readyThe energy, infrastructure and ICT sector is a key driver of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda. Between 2016 and 2019, this sector was allocated a total Sh1.18 trillion for recurrent and development expenditure. “The slow implementation of capital projects occasioned by local contractors’ inadequate capacity has gradually culminated into project delays, cost overruns and possible legal and contract challenges arising from arbitration and contractual issues,” states the report. The report recommends the establishing of a pool of equipment to be hired by contractors and acquisition of testing equipment for structural integrity of buildings.
It also recommended the operationalisation of the National Construction Institute to act as a training centre for those in the construction industry.
