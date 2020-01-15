Unicaf MBA Programmes: See How You Can Obtain an Internationally Recognised MBA Degree From Kenya

Unicaf offers a number of top-quality MBA to choose from, which can significantly improve your career, including job prospects. Interestingly, students from all parts of the world can take the MBA programme online, through a Virtual Learning Environment (VLE). In addition, they all come with a Unicaf Scholarship, of which Kenyans can benefit from. Unicaf MBA scholarship programme is available in Unicaf University, which is a leading Pan-African independent university. The MBA scholarship programme is also available in the Unicaf partner universities. These universities are predominately UK universities, offering top quality degrees. It is also important to note that Unicaf academic programme uses the UK standard of education as a benchmark. It is to ensure that graduates produced can compete internationally in the global market. The degrees are also globally recognised. In this article, we shall explore the various options available to access Unicaf MBA programmes, and how they can significantly improve your career. Below is a list of MBA options available under Unicaf scholarship.

This programme is from Unicaf University, which is a leading pan-African independent university. The institution has a presence in 11 African countries, offering an online and on-campus study system. The MBA offered by Unicaf University is of top quality and globally recognised. The MBA will enable students to become efficiently equipped with all the necessary skills and knowledge required to advance in international organisations. It will help them achieve positive results when operating in executive positions.

Although Unicaf University uses the UK standard of education as a benchmark, it positions itself as a truly pan-African university by securing the necessary licensing and accreditation in various African countries. Accordingly, Unicaf University is licensed in Malawi Zambia , among other African countries. The programmes offered are duly registered in these countries. Unicaf University is also a member of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI). They are also a member of Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA), among other memberships.Unicaf is in direct partnership with the University of Suffolk, UK to deliver their MBA online. This MBA can be accessed by prospective Kenyan candidates from all corners of the World. The University of Suffolk (UoS) is a leading public institution in the UK, established in 2007. It delivers a premium MBA to drive to global market workforce and leadership.The University of Suffolk is a truly transformational university, absorbing the best of UK university traditions. The partnership between the University of Suffolk and Unicaf brings together the resources and capabilities of both organisations to offer innovative learning solutions and programmes. These programmes run fully online to meet the needs of a wide range of professionals. The UoS MBA which can be accessed through Unicaf scholarship is delivered online. Kenyans can access this programme with a scholarship. This leaves them with a fraction compared to regular on-campus students in the institution. At the end of their study, these students will the same quality of degree with regular students in the institution, which is directly awarded by the institution. Prospects seeking verification of Unicaf partnership with University of Suffolk (UoS), UK can visit the official website of UoS here . Interested candidates can also apply directly on the official website of the University of Suffolk here. This is one of the largest, most dynamic and forward-thinking universities in the UK. The institution ranks 61st for world-leading and internationally excellent research. It is the first university to receive two commended judgements from the Quality Assurance Agency.is the global delivery partner of the Liverpool John Moores University, UK. They are responsible for the recruitment, admission, enrolment and support of online learners to University awards approved for distance online delivery. On successful completion, graduates will receive a Liverpool John Moores University award. The MBA delivered through this partnership is of top quality and ideal for Kenyans seeking UK degree. The degree will open wide doors for its graduates upon successful completion. Interested candidates for the online MBA of Liverpool John Moores University, UK can apply here Unicaf is the leading online platform offering affordable, quality higher education to underserved markets. It is in collaboration with reputable universities in the UK and Africa. They are part of a wider European educational organisation, with more than 30 years of experience in the international education market.offers a scholarship to Kenyans seeking international education. More thanalready awarded to students. Also, abouthave benefited from Unicaf scholarships. This scholarship also covers all MBA programmes delivered either directly in Unicaf University or Unicaf UK university partners. Applications can be made by interested candidates directly on the Unicaf official website here.

