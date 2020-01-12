South Africa’s Eskom chair resigns after power cuts during holidays
"In the wake of Mr Mabuza's resignation, government will soon announce a re-configured Eskom board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement. The power cuts implemented by Eskom dented economic output last year and sapped investor confidence in Ramaphosa's efforts to turn around Africa's most industrialised economy. Eskom supplies more than 90 per cent of the country's power, but repeated faults at its creaking fleet of coal-fired power plants mean it struggles to meet demand.
