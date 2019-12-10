Management storm at Tullow HQ could roil Kenya’s oil plan

Tullow Oil was yesterday thrown into a management crisis at its head office in what could further delay Kenya’s quest to becoming a major oil exporter. The British firm kicked out its chief executive Paul McDade and the director of exploration Angus McCoss over a series of setbacks in its different operations across the globe. The company’s board, which consequently appointed Dorothy Thompson as executive chair, expressed disappointment in the outgoing CEO, noting that he had overseen mistakes that led to the decline of oil production in key markets.

Among the major issues cited by the board included technical hiccups in Ghana that have seen the firm’s output reduce drastically. It now expects its Ghanian oil fields, which are the best performers in Tullow’s portfolio, to produce 75,000 barrels of oil per day next year, from a previous projection of 87,000 barrels a day. The ouster of Mr McDade also comes against the backdrop of delays in the commercialisation of Tullow’s operations in Kenya and Uganda.

“Production performance has been significantly below expectations from the group’s main producing assets, the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana,” said the firm in a statement. “The board has, however, been disappointed by the performance of Tullow’s business and now needs time to complete its thorough review of operations.”

It also announced that Mark MacFarlane, currently the executive vice-president, East Africa, had been appointed as chief operating officer in a non-board role. Tullow said part of the review of operations will entail slashing the amount of money it will be investing across its operations. “In light of these new production forecasts, there will be a thorough reassessment of the group’s cost base and future investment plans in order to allocate appropriate capital to the group’s core production assets, development projects and continued exploration,” said the firm. “The board believes that a series of actions will help deliver sustainable free cash flow. These actions include reducing capital expenditure, operating costs and corporate overheads.” The challenges that Tullow is experiencing at its headquarters could haunt Kenya. The Lokichar project has already experienced different challenges that have resulted in pushing forward of the date for first oil from 2022 to 2024.

The project is currently at a critical stage where Tullow together with its joint venture partners (Total and Africa Oil) as well as the Government, are preparing to sign the Final Investment Decision (FID) in the second half of next year. The FID was expected to be signed in the course of this year but pushed to next year owing to the project’s failure to achieve key milestones before the partners can commit.

