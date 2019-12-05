Don’t leave, Nyong’o urges miller

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has urged Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Limited not to relocate to Rwanda.He spoke as the firm’s management disclosed they were ready to relocate part of the plant in Kisumu County in search of new market opportunities. “(Kibos) is the biggest investment in the entire lake region, and must not be allowed to go down the drain,” said Prof Nyong’o in a press statement. He said the county risks losing more than 1,500 jobs should the refinery move to another country. The sugar firm is one of the largest investors in Kisumu and has helped shape the county’s economy.

