Accounting officers to be charged with graft
Within three months the Cabinet secretary National Treasury should issue a written reprimand to all the accounting officers who failed to manage imprests by ensuring that the outstanding imprests due were surrendered in time in line with the provisions of the PFM Act 2012 and Regulation 93 of the PFM (National Government) Regulations 2015," the report recommends in part. According to the committee the total un-surrendered or unaccounted for imprests amounted to Sh518,096,643 in the Financial Year 2016-2017. In its report the committee said the consistent failure to account for imprests on due dates undermines the accountability principle of public finance as contemplated in Article 201(1) of the Constitution. Several ministries and departments had significant outstanding imprest during the financial year under review; Health (Sh77.5 million), National Humanitarian Fund (Sh72 million), State Department of Environment (Sh66.7 million), Lands and Physical Planning Sh66.2 million and Judiciary (Judicial Performance Improvement Project) (Sh40 million). National register According to the Opiyo Wandayi-led committee, some of the accounting officers were unable to complete payment process due to deactivation of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) and late loading of supplementary budget. The committee also wants Treasury to compile a national register of assets for all assets owned by the national government and submit a comprehensive report to the National Assembly within six (6) months of adoption of this report.
