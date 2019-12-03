Leaders gather to dissect problems to a successful blue economy
SEE ALSO :CS slams leaders for port’s poor conditionThe Kenyan Presidential Policy and Strategy Unit and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) led conference is in line with the 2050 Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS) which aims to foster more wealth creation for Africa's oceans, seas, and inland waterways by developing a thriving maritime economy and realizing the full potential of sea-based activities in an environmentally sustainable manner. Key among the conference attendees include the Principal Secretary Ministry of Environment and Forestry Ms.Betty Maina and the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Mr Julius Kamau. In his remarks, the CCF noted the need to profile the importance and linkage between the blue economy and green economy.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He noted that unless forest resources (whether terrestrial or coastal) a key sector of the green economy are sustainably managed, conserved and protected then a sustainable blue economy cannot be guaranteed. “Forests are key in mitigating sedimentation and pollution which are key challenges facing the blue economy,” he said.
SEE ALSO :MPs want Nile pact trashedHe advocated for the formation of collaborative partnerships that will foster better protection of mangrove forests, which among others provides a habitat for fisheries resources, which are a key component of the blue economy. The CCF also called on the need to incorporate the communities based initiatives and governance systems to ensure sustainable management of natural resources especially mangrove forests. The overall objective of the meeting is to discuss issues that are unique to the African region about fisheries, climate change, ocean health and wealth, and to develop an African position through the signing of the WIO Mombasa declaration set to happen tomorrow, in preparation for Lisbon 2020. Present at the conference are representatives and dignitaries from the Government of Portugal, Norway, the UNDP, UNEP, World Trade Organization, World Resources Institute, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, Kenya Coast Guard Service, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and Indian Ocean Tuna Commission among others present.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.