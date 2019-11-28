Herbalist hawking 'fake' medicine, kills 30-year-old man

A 30-year-old man died after he consumed a herbal medicine that was being hawked by a man claiming to be a herbalist in Buruburu area, Nairobi.Harrison Maina and three other colleagues had been approached by a man who was hawking a concoction of herbs saying it could cure their stomach upsets. But after they had consumed, they started to experience pain and sought help from their boss. The four work for a hotel in Buruburu. The owner of the hotel rushed the four to Mama Lucy hospital where Maina was pronounced dead on arrival while the other three are under medical attention. Buruburu police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the incident with an aim of taking action. “These chemicals are unregulated but they are apparently popular among unsuspecting consumers,” he said. He said they are looking for the hawker behind the incident.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Such concoctions are freely hawked in major towns by people masquerading as herbalists. The herbalists claim the chemicals they hawk can among others cure stomach complications, fertility issues and skin diseases. Officials warn the chemicals are harmful.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.