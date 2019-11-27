Public servants should be barred from doing business with government, says team

Public officers should be banned from doing business with government, the report by the Building Bridges Initiative task-force has recommended.In a far-reaching proposal, the team has called for the reversal of recommendations by the Ndegwa Commission, which lifted the veil on government officials doing private business, noting that the same had since encroached into doing business with the State. The Ndegwa Commission Report initially intended to inject some life into a moribund private sector, but has instead been blamed for the broad-daylight looting of State resources. President Uhuru Kenyatta also shared these latest sentiments by Kenyans, even directing the Attorney General to draft a Bill that will restrain public servants from privately engaging in activities that are in conflict with or benefit from their offices.

“In line with the proposals made by this forum, I direct the Attorney-General to prepare a Bill that will address the “question of conflict of interest” and the unintended consequences that arose from the Ndegwa Commission Report of 1971,” Uhuru said during the anti-corruption conference in January. Formed in March 18, 2018, after a truce between political rivals Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the task-force on building bridges went round the country consulting citizens, leaders, institutions, civil society, the private and religious sectors, as well as other stakeholders, after which they recommended to the president solutions to be shared with relevant institutions and processes. The recommendations of Ndegwa’s 1971 report allowed public servants to engage in private business as long as they maintained professional and ethical standards.

There have been cases of traffic police officers operating fleets of matatus, making it difficult for their juniors on duty to apprehend culprits operating such vehicles. Moreover, in the ongoing war against corruption, the public has been treated to an eye-watering spectacle where junior workers in some State departments own properties that are way beyond their income.

A change in the law will prohibit any action by any State or public officer that creates a conflict of interest, dual loyalties or an advantage over other persons who do not hold such office. Every public servant, from Cabinet secretaries, Principal secretaries, senators, MPs to teachers and clerical officers, will be affected by the new law. It will be interesting to see how this law will be implemented, given that high-ranking government officials are active in private enterprises, and are known to use their position to bag most of the government tenders. Whereas the Ndegwa Commission noted that public servants should prioritise service to the public, the recommendation saw civil servants spend the better part of their working hours running their private businesses rather than serving the public. For example, a 2016 report by the Education Commission showed that nearly half of primary school teachers did not attend classes, costing the country Sh27 billion a year.

The Ndegwa Commission provided that as long as certain ethics are adhered to, there was no objection to public officers owning property or businesses. “...government should consider requiring all senior civil servants to make a complete statement of their interests.” Uhuru said despite concerted efforts to fight corruption, the vice continued to spread in the society like cancer, infecting public bodies, the religious arena, professional and private institutions. The government’s aggressive war on corruption has seen senior State officers arraigned, with most of them losing their positions as well.

The president is on record as stating that he would like to cast his legacy around the war on corruption and has since declared it a national security threat. The BBI team also wants wealth declaration forms opened to public scrutiny, even as whistle-blowers are promoted by being given rewards of five per cent of recovered proceeds.

