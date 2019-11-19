Licensing lifeline for Huawei in US
SEE ALSO :Huawei launches first product with own operating systemThe extension will be announced when the earlier reprieve is set to expire, the sources said, declining to be identified as the extension has not been publicly announced. A spokesman for Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment, said the company does not comment on rumours and speculation. The Commerce Department declined to comment.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network that some rural carriers need the temporary licenses and are dependent on Huawei for 3G and 4G networks. “There are enough problems with telephone service in the rural communities - we don’t want to knock them out. So, one of the main purposes of the temporary general licenses is to let those rural guys continue to operate,” Ross said.
SEE ALSO :Inside Huawei's factory where robots and humans work together to build smartphonesThe development comes amid discussions between the United States and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday Huawei and ZTE Corp “cannot be trusted.”
