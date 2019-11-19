Despite tough economic times, Huawei to double staff salaries

Despite the tough economic times in Kenya that has seen several firms layoff workers, undaunted Chinese telecoms giant has resolved reward staff by doubling their November salary. Huawei Technologies has set aside Sh29 billion (US$285.4 million) to appreciate its employees’ toil under difficult working environments this year and its Kenya workers are not to be exempted. Chief Public Relations Officer Huawei Technologies Kenya, Dalmar Abdi confirmed to Standard Digital of Huawei’s appreciation gesture. Dalmar said that they have been working relentlessly this year, and despite economic obstacles, Huawei has hit record figures. “For the tireless work we have done this year under very difficult circumstances. Huawei has hit record figures this year and has decided to reward our staff accordingly. I too will be receiving double my salary for one month, Dalmar told Standard Digital. The tech firm was blacklisted by the US government restricting Huawei from purchasing hardware, software and services from American hi-tech suppliers.

In response to the ban, the Chinese telecommunication equipment maker came up with a contingency plan in which its employees helped the firm maneuver through the turbulent times. Huawei resolved into finding alternatives to the US hardware by launching its own operating system called HarmonyOS which was termed as crucial for its survival to confront the ban. As a reward, each Huawei employee’s salary will receive a doubled salary this month. Research and development teams are likely to receive major honors since they were on the forefront to help the tech firm weather the trade blacklisting by the US government.

