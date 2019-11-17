Self-driving garbage can, anyone? Google parent sets plan in motion
SEE ALSO :EACC grills Sonko on trash dealSidewalk would implement a pay-as-you-throw system of garbage deposition, with volume sensors installed on each bin to indicate when it should empty itself, and optical sensors that would allow each self-driving bin to navigate through the public realm. It said the majority of the services it is proposing have already been partially or fully implemented in an existing project in various cities around the world. Sidewalk said the objective of this list is to “not only describe the ‘what’ and the ‘why,’ but also the ‘how’ and ‘who’ for each service.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“It also can help provide a clear, single source for what data collection activities are proposed — and importantly, what activities are not.” Sidewalk has said it will not sell data collected to third parties, or use it for advertising purposes. It will also not share personal information - one of four categories of data it defines - with third parties, including other Alphabet-owned companies, without explicit consent.
SEE ALSO :Everest garbage given new lease of lifeIt will not use facial recognition, and 60 per cent of services will not generate personal information. Sidewalk’s plan to monitor residents include tracking noise level in apartments to ensure tenants are adhering to an acceptable nuisance threshold, the document showed. Waterfront Toronto cautioned that it is still reading through Sidewalk’s document but said it was pleased to receive further details. “Having worked with Sidewalk Labs to reach a realignment on important digital issues, we are eager to see how these discussions have been reflected,” Kristina Verner, Waterfront’s vice president of innovation, sustainability and prosperity, said in an emailed statement. The project will now go through a formal evaluation and further public consultation before a final vote on Mar 31, 2020, by Waterfront Toronto’s board of directors.
