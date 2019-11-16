Government disburses Sh8.7 billion for Inua Jamii payments

The Government has released Sh8 billion for the Inua Jamii payment to beneficiaries enrolled in the Consolidated Cash transfer programme (CCTP).Ministry of labor and social protection has stated that the payment to cash transfer programme beneficiaries will begin from November 18, 2019. Principal Secretary for state department of Social Protection Nelson Marwa said that beneficiaries who successfully opened bank accounts for the July to October cycle will benefit from the funds. The money, channeled through the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, will be paid out to 1,092,195 members in the programme. Beneficiaries, old persons, orphans and persons with severe disability, will be able to access payment at any time over the next six months. “In the next new payment model, beneficiaries and caregivers can access their funds within six months after the money is credited to their accounts,” said PS Marwa. He noted that each of beneficiaries will receive Sh8, 000 to cover the two payment cycles of July to August and September to October 2019.

Under the programme, beneficiaries are allowed to either withdraw all or a portion of this amount through Co-operative bank, Equity, KCB and Post bank only. The money will be paid either from nearest bank agent, ATMs, over the Counter and through Cash- On-transit arranged between officers and Branch managers in the field. Marwa also affirmed that the ministry has cleaned up the payroll in order to ensure that only genuine members are benefiting under the scheme. “We have seen cases whereby a person has two identities and end up being paid twice which is a form of forgery in the scheme,” he said. The PS also said that the new system will guarantee that only genuine beneficiaries receive the cash and that it will weed out any counterfeit person under the programme. The new system, which is the migration of beneficiaries from card based system to account based choice model will be more effective and accurate. “The new system is expected to be efficient to enable beneficiaries of the program to receive their stipend through bank accounts only,” Marwa said. This is because caregivers or beneficiary will require producing their Inua Jamii payment cards and Identity cards to receive the payments. However, the PS indicated that those going for payment for the first time must transact biometrically. According to PS, payments through bank accounts will encourage accountability and transparency in the scheme. He urged the beneficiaries to utilize this safe bet money to improve their livelihood.

