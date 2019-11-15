Co-op bank wins KBA award, Equity comes second

Co-opBank team receives the Overall Winner Award at the 2019 Kenya Bankers Association Sustainable Finance Catalyst Awards held at Serena Hotel on Friday 15 November 2019, from the Governor Central Bank of Kenya Dr. Patrick Njoroge (second right) and Chief Executive Kenya Bankers’ Association Habil Olaka (left). [Photo Courtesy]

Co-operative Bank has won the Kenyan Bankers Association Sustainable Finance Catalyst Award for the second time in three years.The prestigious award aims at recognising efforts by financial institutions to stimulate an outsized but sustainable impact on the financial sector, economy, environment and society out of short term investments. Co-op bank bagged the award thanks to its impact which according to the awardee has helped on the growth of the majority of people and businesses that will be sustainable for a long time. Equity bank were first runners up followed Kenya Women Finance Trust.

“Sustainability is fully integrated into our business model that stands on the three pillars of economic, social sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said the Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. Gideon Muriuki Other factors that were used to determine the winners were their impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), business growth, job opportunities created and support towards minority groups like women and children. “As a bank that is predominantly-owned by the 15 million-member Co-operative Movement, we are inclusive by design that has not only enabled us to deliver shared prosperity today, but also helped us build an awareness and prudence to avoid putting future generations in jeopardy,” added Muriuki.

This is the second time Co-op Bank has won the award after its 2017 triumph.

