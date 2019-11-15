ICT Principal Secretary hails JKUAT’s research, innovation outputs

Principal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology, Jerome Ochieng.

Conference participants after the opening ceremony.

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology, Jerome Ochieng has lauded Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT)’s commitment to create and disseminate knowledge and innovation outputs.Citing the role played by the institution in providing the digital equipment used during the recently concluded national census, national digital learning programme and the Taifa Laptop Project, which he noted, are some of the initiatives that have defined “JKUAT’s collaboration with the Government and especially the ministry of ICT on various platforms.” Mr Ochieng further explained, the technological innovations have become popular, nationally. “I am certain, JKUAT and my ministry will continue exploring more viable avenues for cooperation...” he said. The PS was speaking to participants attending the 14JKUAT International Scientific, Technological and Industrialization Conference and Exhibition, where the Ministry’s Senior Deputy Secretary, Mr. Abraham Ondeng, who represented him, challenged “researchers to explore useful networks that will facilitate the upscaling of research findings to higher levels. He urged researchers to work closely with policy makers so that the research findings could be help the Government by informing policy formulation aimed at addressing Kenya’s socio-economic development challenges. “I am confident, through this forum, my ministry will gather useful information on vital areas of cooperation with research stakeholders,” he said.JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof Victoria Wambui Ngumi said, the conference serves as a rich platform for researchers and scholars to interact and share their findings with peers and other stakeholders, noting, it was also in tandem with the institution’s vision to be “A University of Global Excellence in Training, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Development.”

Dr. Eeva -Liisa Viskari from Finland makes her key note research presentation.

The conference, running under the theme: Leveraging on Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development, Prof. Ngumi stated, has attracted over a hundred papers covering thematic areas such as physical, medical and social sciences, agriculture, environment and technology. The papers, Vice Chancellor added, “Provide possible solutions to various challenges afflicting society such as food insecurity and poor nutrition; climate change; health burden; processing and manufacturing technologies; application of information and communication technologies.” The thematic areas Prof. Ngumi further explained, “Have been identified by many developing countries as key focus issues in their development agenda, and the same was reflective in Kenya’s Big Four Agenda of affordable housing, access to universal health, food security and manufacturing.” Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Research, Production and Extension Division, Prof Mary Abukutsa, reiterated one of her Division’s objective of “sharing ideas and innovation outputs, noting “the conference is one of the forums for engaging the research community, policy makers and industry, among others.”The conference which ends, Friday, November 15, 2019 accords internal and external innovators and researchers and industry, the opportunity to collaborate, network and showcase their outputs. JKUAT researchers and innovators at the conference exhibition are showcasing an array of recent research, innovation and technological and creative outputs in thematic areas including all the pillars of the Big 4 Agenda.

