Tech firm launches on-demand cloud server

Huawei's Senior Solutions Manager, George Thomas releases Kunpeng ECS (Elastic Cloud Server) cloud services yesterday at Cloud & AI Forum in South Africa. [Photo Courtesy]

Chinese telecommunication company Huawei has launched Kunpeng Elastic Cloud Server (ECS) that provides scalable, on-demand computing resources for secure, flexible, and efficient applications.Huawei in a press release said that the cloud services will be made available to their clients in Africa by the end year. “And will offer 15 per cent faster multi-core computing power and a 30 per cent higher performance and price ratio than the industry average,” read the press release. The cloud server will be powered by a chipset called Kunpeng 920, the industry’s highest-performing server processor in the Kunpeng architecture launched in January this year.

The Kunpeng 920 is a 7-nanometer chip, a designation tied to its size. Speaking during the launch, Huawei Cloud Africa President Rui Houwei said that its new server is designed to improve computing performance. “In-depth collaboration between chips, hardware, and software enable Kunpeng cloud services to deliver unparalleled performance,” said Rui.

Rui added that the telecommunication firm is committed to providing diversified cloud services and solutions. Huawei cloud services were officially launched in South Africa in February this year.

Since being introduced, its services have grown rapidly over the past eight months in the African market with Kenya being listed as the main country with larger marketability alongside Nigeria and Zambia. Rui also noted the growth of computing power from the mainframe computers to multi-architecture computers terming it as a technological breakthrough. "The computing power previously available only in the x86 architecture, is now available in different architectures, allowing for the use of appropriate computing power for each specific application,” he said. During the launch, Mr Rui also noted the effort by the tech firm to bring on board other partners in Africa which appears to be a factor behind Huawei’s growth in the continent. The tech firm has been operating in Africa for 20 years and has established partnerships with over 65 partners including telecom, finance, manufacturing, education, retail, and logistics.

Rui says the partnerships will help benefit communities in the continent.

