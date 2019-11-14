Safaricom, Huawei win award in South Africa over Fuliza

Telecommunication companies Safaricom and Huawei have been jointly feted with prestigious most innovative service “the Business of Tomorrow” award at AfricaCom 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.The two companies have won the award in reference to the operations of Mobile Money Overdarft service, popularly known as “Fuliza”. Launched in January 2019, the service has gained popularity since it enables users to borrow money from the company, after which it is wired to individuals’ M-PESA accounts for their use. The Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph lauded the positive reception of the Fuliza service and attributed the growth to M-PESA. “M-PESA continues to play a leading role in deepening financial inclusion in the country. Fuliza enriches our mobile financial services portfolio further fulfilling our promise to always provide our customers with relevant products and services that meet them at their point of need. We are glad to partner with Huawei in bringing this commitment to life,” he said. With over 26 million subscribers, the company announced a transaction of over KES 6.2 Billion (USD 62M) in the first month of launching Fuliza. The Director of Marketing and Solution Sales for Huawei Southern Africa Region David Chen said that their partnership with Safaricom yielded fruit innovation. “We have focused on building a world-class application programming interface (API) to enable the local ICT ecosystem to tap into M-PESA to serve the needs of our client for business success and nurture the digital economy from a macro perspective.”

