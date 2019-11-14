What State must do to end Kenya’s economic woes
SEE ALSO :Low money supply is straining the economyNow that a Senate committee has given nod to the National Treasury proposal to amend the Public Finance Management regulations to increase the country’s debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion, Kenyans will no doubt be forced to tighten their belts. Paradoxically, whereas the country is experiencing demographic growth, equitable economic growth is in shreds. The government’s extravagance even at the cost of burdensome debt has exacerbated the country’s cyclical economic problems and worse caused public indignation.
At the moment, unacceptable high level of corruption has profoundly impeded austerity measures, the much-touted Big Four agenda, infrastructural development and job creation. To address the country's economic woes, the government must curb extravagant expenditure, corruption and white elephant projects.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru announce marshal plan for CoastThe time for the government to tame bloated public indebtedness is now for the sake of poor Kenyans. Letter to the Editor from Joseph G. Muthama in Kiambu.
