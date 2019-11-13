NBI clears safety concerns at Everest Park

Everest Park Phase 1 in Athi River. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The National Buildings Inspectorate (NBI) has cleared as safe a section of buildings in the Sh912 million Everest Park estate in Athi River.This follows safety concerns that had been raised in a preliminary audit report by NBI last year. This led to rehabilitation and repair of blocks 2B and 2F. “Following an inspection of blocks 2B and 2F on September 23, 2019 we now confirm that the safety concerns raised at Everest Park have been satisfactorily addressed,” he said NBI’s CEO Moses Nyakiongora in letter addressed to the project architect H.M Gatai. Everest Park phase one was funded by Shelter Afrique and comprises of 240 one to three bedroom apartments. One bedroom units sold for Sh2.6 million, two bedroomed units for Sh4.6 million and three bedroomed for Sh5.5 million. Last year, homeowners had expressed their frustrations to The Standard owing to the huge cracks on the walls of their houses.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The National Building Inspectorate (NBI), in the preliminary audit report, wanted a “structural integrity test” done on all the buildings. Six blocks were assessed from outside and they seem to bear the same status as those fully inspected. The estate has 240 houses – 120 are one bedroom, 60 are two-bedroom and 60 three-bedroom. The audit by NBI revealed wall cracks, especially below window and door openings, damp walls around ablution areas, houses prone to electric shocks among other faults. It also recommended tests on plumbing and above-ground drainage.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.