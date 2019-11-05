Who will reap from Russia’s renewed forays into Africa?

Peter the Great’s iconic statue in Moscow. [Courtesy]

In my early days, the school library was almost my home. Fresh from the countryside, I was fascinated by the newspapers and magazines that adorned the shelves.Some like Newsweek and Time were interesting. One particular magazine stuck in my mind. It was called Moscow Echo. It was a boring piece of writing, my first encounter with communism. As if by coincidence, Russia featured prominently in our history lessons from czars to czarinas, from Rasputin to Bolsheviks and Mensheviks. We learnt how Russia‘s Romanov family lost power replaced by communists led by Vladimir Lenin. Paradoxically, Lenin’s political ideology was borrowed by Karl Marx and Fredrick Engels.

The pair developed their ideology in London, of all places but it was first tested in Russia. The idea of communism was thrilling even to young students of our age. We saw inequality everywhere, even in the classroom, among the students and the teachers. From our villages and hamlets, there was inequality. A walk from Upper Kabete to the Central Business District (CBD) revealed lots of inequality. Marx and Engels thought they had a solution to the excesses of capitalism which by then had not been tampered by welfare and government regulation like minimum wages. Russia easily became the guinea pig of the new political ideology. From Lenin up to Mikhail Gorbachev, communism ran the former Soviet Union, now made of Russia and other 14 republics from the Baltics to the Pacific Ocean, from the Arctic Ocean to the Caspian Sea. It was a huge country forged by fear and repression. The first casualty of this system was incentives. Capitalism thrives because the key players, entrepreneurs get incentives for their work. That includes profits, prestige, power and at times a place on the political high table. The reality is that we are created differently and any system trying to make us equal is bound to fail. That is what happened to communism in the Soviet Union after 70 years. Its end was swift and unexpected. Some argue the stagnant economic growth and too much focus on the military, including invading Afghanistan in 1982 made the communist State untenable. Others suggest that the reaction to Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars programme drained the Soviet Union of its energy. Political reforms played a part too. After the death of Leonid Brezhnev in 1982, in power for 16 years, a series of leaders with short tenures probably helped weaken the 70-year-old system. The Soviet Union, popularly called Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) had three leaders between 1982 and 1985. The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev who took over in 1985 opened up the country. This too could have hastened the dissolution of Soviet Union. His philosophy was espoused by two catchy words; glasnost and perestroika. Glasnost means openness while perestroika means restructuring. The Soviet Union was not used to that. By December 1991, after a coup attempt in Moscow, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved. The 70-year experiment came to an end. We got back to Russia we studied in high school. It overshadowed other 14 republics that we rarely hear off. The recent visit by Uhuru Kenyatta and other African leaders to Russia brought back those memories. I also recall being taught by professors and lecturers who studied in Russia and other eastern bloc countries.It’s not clear why most brought home wives, unlike their counterparts who studied in the west. In whispers, some were replicas of the Moscow Echo. The Russian connection to Africa has not been exciting, more about arms than business. Their foray into Africa is late and muted. Her language is rarely spoken and unlike China or Japan have no big projects, merchandise or services to sell in Africa. We know little about Russian culture, education or philosophies. The hosting of African leaders in Sochi, a holiday resort in Crimea, which used to be popular with Soviet leaders because of the subtropical climate was the second such a meeting, closely mimicking similar meetings hosted by China and USA. Africa is like a young girl being wooed by everyone, only that Russia is too late. Though the first man who makes a move does not always marry the girl, in business and strategy it pays to make the first move. The foray into Africa by major powers from the US to Russia and China leaves one question unanswered. Who will benefit? And when will Africa reverse the cycle, investing and controlling other nations through trade and investment? When will Africa host leaders from other continents? Will Africa’s Free Trade Area finally break its dependence on other nations? The answer might take longer to come. Are the answers in Africa’s vision 2063?

