Moody's leaves South Africa teetering on brink of 'junk'
The negative outlook means there is a window of 12-18 months in which a downgrade could be delivered, but it could come sooner if Moody's isn't impressed by the fiscal picture presented at the next budget statement in February. "The development of a credible fiscal strategy to contain the rise in debt, including in the 2020 budget process and statement, will be crucial to sustain the rating at its current level," Moody's said in a statement after South African financial markets had closed. It added that its new outlook reflected rising concern that the government would not find "the political capital to implement the range of measures it intends, and that its plans will be largely ineffective in lifting growth".
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The finance ministry responded by saying the country had “a narrow window to demonstrate faster and concrete implementation of reforms”. Ramaphosa has struggled to revive Africa’s most advanced economy since taking over from scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February 2018. The wave of optimism among foreign and local investors that accompanied his rise to power has fizzled out as economic challenges rise.
