Part of Southern bypass to be closed for construction

Notice from KURA.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) says part of Southern bypass at Lang'ata NHC flyover will be closed from Saturday, November 9 to Tuesday, November 12.This is to enable installation of beams on the ongoing construction of Lang'ata - Ngong Road Link. The roads will be closed from 12:00pm to 6:00am on each day. Motorists headed to Western and Mombasa Road are advised to use the service lanes as directed by traffic marshals.

