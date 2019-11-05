Leaders seek to promote tourism in game-rich reserve

A section of the Mwea National Reserve. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

The number of tourists visiting the Mwea National Reserve in Embu County is low compared to its huge potential, leaders have revealed.The untapped tourism potential of Mt Kenya East featured prominently during a recent forum in Meru town. Although tourists who visited the Mwea National Reserve doubled in the past one year, from 700 to 1,400, the number is still low, according to wardens and local leaders. Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) warden in charge of the reserve Titus Mitoni said the facility has what it takes to be a leading attraction for local and international tourists. “From our last census, we have 125 elephants, 200 buffaloes, 60 gazelles, a number of zebras as well as other wild animals, including 200 species of birds,” Mr Mitoni said. According to Governor Martin Wambora, the reserve is the same size as the Nairobi National Park but the number of tourists visiting has always been low. He said Mwea National Reserve has an added advantage since it is complemented by other unique scenic features such as Mt Kenya, the Seven Forks Dams, River Tana, hills and agricultural farms.

To attract more visitors, KWS and the Embu county government have partnered to raise the reserve’s tourism potential, hoping to record 5,000 tourists in the next one year. Speaking during a tour of the reserve, last week, Mr Wambora said the county government was implementing several projects to add more value to the reserve. Elsewhere, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has raised concern that the county’s tourism potential remains untapped. He pointed out that whereas 60 per cent of Mt Kenya lies in the region, that does not translate to earning potential for residents since most pathways to climbing the mountain are in Nyeri County. Speaking during a USAID consultation forum that brought together residents of Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties, Kiraitu called for joint efforts from the three counties to develop the region’s tourism potential.

