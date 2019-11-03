Safaricom’s chequered history and why Michael Joseph cried

Safaricom Interim CEO Michael Joseph with Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge (centre) and staffer Beryl Okoth during the opening of a new shop at Sarit Centre. (Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard)

Tears, what are they but the utmost expression of our truest feelings? And so, Michael Joseph cried.In front of a packed hall, the interim Safaricom chief executive broke down as he remembered the late Bob Collymore and the resistance he met nine years ago while Joseph was rooting for him to be his successor. This was a day before Safaricom announced that it had settled on Peter Ndegwa as the new chief executive, ending months of speculation. Joseph, the founding CEO of what is now East Africa’s most profitable firm, said that after spending 10 years building the telco, he had become “bored” of running it and knew the time to pick a successor had come.

SEE ALSO :Kenya Airways half-year loss doubles to Sh8.5 billion

He firmly believed that Collymore was the right man to steer the telco into the next phase, but Safaricom’s board and senior people within Vodafone thought otherwise. The process to recruit Collymore took almost two years. Top management felt that he was too inexperienced to run such a big company as Safaricom. “It was an interesting time for us. I knew I wanted to step down. After 10 years, to be quite frank, I was quite bored,” said Joseph.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Joseph, who described Safaricom as his baby, said that his style of management – ruling with an iron fist – was no longer a fit for the now big company. “My style of management was not great for such a great company. My staff will tell you I’m not a believer in democracy. It’s my way or the highway, but I knew the time would come for someone else to take over from me,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Safaricom scraps expiry of bundles, voice calls

“I believed in Bob because he understood the DNA of Safaricom and I had really great hopes that he would continue with what we’d done so far,” added Joseph. “He was a great guy to take over Safaricom and I think he really grew into the job and took this company to a different level than I could have done. We retained great friendship, except for his jazz concerts,” said an emotional Joseph, adding a light note at the end. Joseph was speaking in front of hundreds of staff, customers and Safaricom dealers, who had gathered for a nostalgic 19-year anniversary of Kenya’s leading telco.He fondly remembered Safaricom’s early days and its dramatic entry in October 2000 and the launch on a rainy day at the Carnivore as a “terrifying” moment.

SEE ALSO :Telco rues negative impact of M-Shwari

“It was raining, it was my first speech in Kenya and I was quite terrified getting up there. When I got there I couldn’t see anybody, the lights were so bright.” He said Safaricom only had $25 million (Sh2.5 billion) in the bank when starting out, explaining that was little money because a switch cost $10 million (Sh1 billion). “All the decisions we made in the early days were made on gut feeling and instinct. Fortunately, we made more right decisions than wrong ones,” he said. He however said that most of Safaricom’s money was spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) that helped their brand get easily recognised across the country. “We had very little money in the early days, so what we did was spend a great deal of it on CSR, but in tiny chunks across the country and that helped us get known,” said Joseph.

SEE ALSO :Safaricom changes tack to remain top as the ground shifts

“It was only in our third year that we started to get money that we could invest in the network, and we did invest heavily in the network.” He said that when the company launched M-Pesa in 2007, they were unprepared for it. “It was an experiment. It wasn’t something that we thought would get so big. In fact, we were quite unprepared for it,” he explained. M-Pesa was planned as a micro-finance tool for processing and receiving loans, and trials were to be rolled out in Thika. “A team came to me and said we could do more than this and that subscribers were actually using it for something completely different. That’s when we made the necessary changes and investments (and) we launched it as mobile money to transfer cash,” said the CEO.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.