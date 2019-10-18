Court stops KRA and Pattni's firm from disposing assets over Sh2.2 billion tax dispute
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“The company informed them that it was not Diplomatic Duty Free Ltd and that attaching its properties was illegal but they refused to accede to that fact. It is against the right of the company ti do business and own property,” said Nyiha. When the matter came for hearing before Justice Korir, KRA through lawyer Marion Gitau raised an objection arguing that the court had no jurisdiction to determine the dispute. According to Gitau, the company had raised similar issues before Justice Pauline Nyamweya but their case was dismissed on September 30. “The company is forum shopping in clear abuse of the court’s process. The issues they have raised have already been determined by a judge of same jurisdiction, they cannot come again through the back door to another court seeking similar orders,” said Gitau. She added that the company had not raised any new issue to warrant the High Court’s intervention and that KRA followed the right procedure in demanding the tax arrears saying that that they sent a distress order in July last year but the firm refused to comply. She also dismissed claims that it was Diplomatic Duty Free which owed the tax, stating that it was Suzan Duty Free which took over management of its shops and operations at JKIA and therefore liable to settle the tax debts. She urged the judge to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction given that the same issues had been litigated before Justice Nyamweya. The judge said he will delivere a ruling on October 31.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.