Court orders mediation in company's directorship row
However, Justice Mulwa noted that there exists another earlier order on the same issue by Justice Joel Ngugi dated May 30, 2019 which ordered the company's management board to call for a special general meeting to elect a new director. Mulwa said it was imperative that the company board complies with Justice Ngugi's order first before Mulwa could rule on Chemgwony's application. Besides, Mulwa called for an out of court mediation to resolve the tussle that has been in court for the last six years. "I will give you two weeks to go out there and agree. There must be an end to this issue. You cannot keep on fighting over the directorship," Mulwa said. The company owns over 8,000 acres of land in Subukia Constituency.
