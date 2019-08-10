Huawei launches 1st 5G mobile phone for commercial use

He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division, introduces Huawei's first 5G mobile phone for commercial use, Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), at the launching ceremony in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 26, 2019 [Photo, Courtesy]

Huawei on Friday launched its first 5G mobile phone for commercial use in Shenzhen, home to its headquarters, as the telecom giant seeks to usher in the fast-speed 5G mobile world.He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division, said at the launching ceremony that Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) gained China's first 5G network access license. The smartphone, powered by the Balong 5000, Huawei's first 7nm multi-code 5G chipset with the Kirin 980, is currently the world's only dual-mode 5G cellphone that supports standalone/non-standalone (SA/NSA) simultaneously, He said. Huawei started taking orders for the handset, which is priced at 6,199 yuan (about 898 U.S. dollars), on Friday afternoon. The phone will hit the market on Aug. 16. On Friday, Huawei said its smart screens equipped with its own Hongmeng OS will hit the market soon as it seeks to enter the TV business. The smart screens can connect multiple devices, even from multiple brands and also become a control center for smart home systems, said Yu Chengdong, chief executive officer of Huawei's consumer business.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.