The story of Kenya’s dairy industry is as old the country itself

Sponsored Content

From the year 1900 when the first exotic dairy cattle were imported into the country to 1902 when the first veterinary services department was established, Kenya as a country and the dairy industry are like two identical twins. Over the years, the dairy industry has grown to be one of the biggest players in the country’s economic story, playing a key role in poverty reduction, job creation, and improvement of food nutrition among consumers. It is an industry that has successfully triggered the adoption of new technology in the way farming is done. This year, the Kenyan dairy industry will play host to thousands of delegates who will attend the African Dairy Conference and Exhibition. The event will be held at the Kenyatta International Conference and Exhibition Centre. This year’s edition marks the 15th time since the organizers- Eastern and Southern Africa Dairy association [ESADA] opened doors for the first edition. Since then, the conference and exhibition has become a premier event for players and stakeholders in the dairy industry. It is a must-attend event for policy-makers and consumers alike. Away from the delegates and speakers, the African dairy conference and exhibition has over the years transformed itself into the dictionary of all matters dairy and market place for players, processors and distributors of dairy products. “This event is a melting pot of ideas and solutions that have played a key role in growing and deepening the African dairy industry,” Ngaruiya said recently. As a backgrounder, ESADA was established at a time when over 90 per cent in value of the COMESA/EAC dairy market was serviced by players from Europe, Asia and South Africa. ESADA was established with assistance from USAID-RATES program which came to a close in 2008. Currently, ESADA represents national association from eleven (11) countries; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Malawi, Zambia, Mauritius, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan and Rwanda. African Dairy Conference and Exhibition is not just the ESADA flagship event, but also the largest African dairy event. It provides a platform for key dairy industry stakeholders to showcase their products to consumers and other decision makers, create new markets and orient the consumers to their new innovative products. Since the launch of the African Dairy Conference and Exhibition, ESADA has held seven events in different countries namely; Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. This year’s event comes at a time when plans are underway to actualize the transformation of Africa into one trading block. This will supplement efforts already done through the Common COMESA, SADC and the EAC among other regional trading blocks. According to Mr Ngaruiya, the dairy industry stands to benefit through an expanded market that the new developments will bring. “Already, we are benefitting from increased consumer awareness and the demand for quality and safe milk and milk products,” he said. The sector is also benefitting from the rising incomes and the growth of the middle class. Although the industry has in the past suffered due to factors beyond their control, Ngaruiya says that regional integration, the introduction of technology through milk dispensing and the extended shelf life of milk products has opened a new frontier for dairy farmers and processors. On average, the event is attended by more than 400 delegates and over 100 exhibitors from over 40 countries. Well supported by the dairy stakeholders, the African Dairy Conference and Exhibition is indeed a very opportune platform to deliver sustainable development in the sector for the benefit of all. The event is set out to highlight opportunities for dairy sector investment in Africa with a focus on the host country. It will also position and drum-up support for the dairy industry, highlight its importance from farm to table and promote the consumption of dairy products “Shall also provide a platform for the African and global dairy community to discuss and recommend solutions to policy, regulatory and industry bottlenecks that impede trade in dairy products,” Ngaruiya said. The event will further afford African dairy processors, service providers and industry suppliers a unique opportunity to showcase their products for benchmarking and trade. ESADA is also betting on the event to introduce African dairy practitioners and suppliers to new technologies and ideas for better efficiency and quality. “This also includes the need to highlight investment opportunities, tourism and other trade opportunities in various sectors in the Host country.” The event underpins technological advancement and improvement in practices in the dairy sector as imperative in unlocking the potential of the dairy industry in the continent. The 15th African Dairy Conference and Exhibition under the theme African Dairy; More Than Just Milk, aims to focus on the multiple challenges facing the African dairy industry to maintain and improve the industry in a confusing regulatory environment. The conference will outline the targeted measures to improve and ensure the maintenance of internationally acceptable health and hygiene standards in both the primary and secondary dairy industries and foster the efficiency, expansion and profitability of our dairy sector in the international market place. The event will also showcase the role governments play through the national strategies while looking at policies, investments and programmes contributing to the dairy sector. This year, the conference and exhibition will also feature the first Dairy Industry awards scheme aimed at sustaining growth within the multi-billion-shilling sub-sector. The awards scheme will recognise the unique efforts by the different value chain actors that have led to the success of the industry especially at the small-holder level. According to the to the Kenya Dairy Board-KDB Managing Director Margaret Kibogi, the awards should trigger more growth for the industry. “Overall goal is to enhance adoption of good practices in the industry and increase earnings to players along the dairy value chain,” She said. “These awards should also provide a platform for sharing innovation, experiences and create an impetus transitioning the industry into a more productive and competitive dairy industry that meets both local and international standards.” Available statistics in Kenya, indicate that the business of milk production is largely undertaken by smallholder dairy farmers. Production systems include open grazing, zero-grazing and semi- zero-grazing. Currently, the dairy herd is estimated at 3.55 million consisting of Freshians Ayrsires, Jerseys, Sahiwals and other crossbreeds. Statistics from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics [KNBS] further indicate that our production of dairy milk is at 5.2 billion litres per year- a figure that is supplemented by milk production from goats, camels and sheep. However, while these figures point to an upward progression, Mr. Ngaruiya says that more needs to be done. “We need to feed a growing population and dairy products are central to a healthy nation.” He said that the African Dairy Conference and Exhibition will provide solutions on a raft of new solutions. “We expect visitors to our event to benefit more than before,” he said, adding that exhibitors have the promise to introduce solutions that will allow consumers to understand, appreciate and trigger an uptake of dairy products.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.