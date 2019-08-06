How Western Bypass will impact Ruaka’s growth

The Western Bypass is the last piece in the envisioned ring road surrounding Nairobi. It will join the Eastern, Northern, and Southern Bypasses, which were completed between 2012 and 2016.The 16km Western Bypass, due for completion in 2022, will connect the Southern and Northern Bypasses running from Ruaka Town to the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway at the Gitaru Junction. This means that Ruaka will be at the heart of this high grade highway system. What does this mean for real estate developments? For starters, property prices will shoot up. Values of property in areas with large infrastructural improvements tend to increase rapidly particularly for early buyers. For instance, before the Northern Bypass, land in Ruaka averaged at Sh40 million per acre. By 2018, it had grown to Sh89.7 million, and this was driven by increased demand for property. With the Northern Bypass running on one side of the town, the Western Bypass will run on the other side and this will cause property prices along the Ruaka-Gitaru route to increase drastically. There will also be a higher amount of investment grade property. Ruaka, and neighbouring areas such as Ndenderu, are bound to attract more interest from developers keen to capitalise on the increased property prices as well as the anticipated demand. The Northern Bypass has led to a rise in mid-income residential properties and high-grade commercial projects such as Two Rivers City and Tatu City, whose construction is still ongoing. In addition, we are likely to see a rise in uptake and occupancy. Ruaka will be more accessible from the majority of Nairobi’s commercial nodes such as Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Karen among others, due to increased connectivity. In turn, this will translate to increased demand for residential units within the area. What’s more, there will be a surge in the demand for quality amenities in the town. As Nairobi’s middleclass population grows, savvy business people will be looking to invest in quality social amenities that meet its needs. This will include the construction of mixed-use developments like which have incorporated elements such as retail, hotel, education and healthcare. Lastly, Ruaka will become a commercial hub. Highways tend to attract businesses especially convenience stores capitalizing on accessibility by travelers. Furthermore, there will be many more relocating firms as a spillover effect from conventional commercial nodes such as Westlands and Parklands. This will be catalyzed by Ruaka’s proximity to international organizations such as the United Nations and other foreign governments’ offices. Even with issues such increased traffic, and noise and air pollution, the construction of the Western Bypass coupled with the planned improvement of the Northern Bypass to a four-lane highway will surely improve Ruaka’s real estate appeal by large, thus attracting more property seekers and developers.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.