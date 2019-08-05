MCAs raise concern over missing transformers

Nyandarua MCAs have called for the audit of Sh16 million allocated for installation of power transformers in the just-ended financial year and a similar amount of matched grant from the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).The legislators said the project was meant to benefit all the 25 wards in the county but all this money, according to the information in the grapevine, has been diverted to Mirangine ward where the governor comes from leaving, the rest of the county with nothing. On Thursday evening, Githabai MCA, Rimui Kaiyani, sought a statement from the assembly chairperson for the Committee on Transport, Energy and Public Works, Mbogo Mburu, on the status of the implementation of the allocation on the installation of the transformers. Kaiyani noted that the Sh16.5 million allocated for the installation of transformers in the 2018-2019 financial year included Sh600,000 for each of the 25 wards totaling to Sh15million, and an additional sh1million for Githabai ward and Sh586,000 for Leshau Pondo ward. REREC matched the allocation.

“Mr Speaker Sir, I, therefore, seek the specific areas in each of the 25 wards where the transformers worth Sh33.172million will be installed,” he said. The Githabai legislator said by the closure of the 2018-2019 financial, year no transformer had been delivered or installed, hence sought to know the progress made to implement the project on procurement and installation. He further requested that documentary evidence of any agreement and communication between the County Government of Nyandarua and Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation be provided, and the specific areas in the 25 wards where the transformers would be installed. He also sought an explanation as to why the process of procurement, delivery, and installation has delayed and the schedule and program of installations of the transformers in the county. While giving their views on the statement sought by the Githabai legislator, the MCAs maintained that all reliable information indicated that the transformers will be installed at Mirangine ward alone, and urged the sectoral committee to act swiftly and supply the House with true information concerning the project.

Leshau Pondo MCA, Kamau Gathungu, and Githabai MCA Rimui Kaiyani reduced their allocation for the roads with Sh586,000 and Sh 1million respectively to have more transformers for their people but their installation has not happened. Gathungu said they are in agreement with Kaiyani to seek Court redress if the House and the roads committee fails to correct the mess. The assembly’s Transport, Energy and Public Works committee chairperson, Mbogo Mburu, said two weeks would be enough for his committee to deliver the needed information to the House.

