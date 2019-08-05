Woman makes Sh30,000 selling boiled eggs

Jane Njeri, who sells boiled eggs in Kerugoya town.

When Jane Njeri separated with her husband from Kiambu, she was not aware that she would venture into selling boiled eggs.“That was in 2016 shortly after my marriage came to an abrupt end. I made up my mind to move from Kiambu and landed in Kirinyaga, I just wanted to move away from my past,” Njeri said. Today, the 28-year-olf prepares four crates of boiled eggs which she is able to sell in a day in and around Kerugoya town. “I normally move from street to street and office to office selling the eggs. I start in the morning and by 2.00pm I'm done,” she added.

The four crates of eggs give her a profi t of 1,200 per day. Njeri says she operates the business from Monday to Saturday which leaves her with Sunday for worship. “Business is good. I thank God because I have enough customers. I am very stable financially compared to when I was doing nothing at home,” says Njeri who can now manage to rent a one-bedroom house in an estate at Kerugoya town. Njeri says food business has proven to be quite profitable. From big hotels, to the local ‘mama githeri’, majority of individuals have managed to make this a dependable source of income. S he says some customers demand for fertilized eggs which are unpopular since they are expensive, one going for Sh30 when compared to the unfertilized which retails at Sh20.

“The supply is good and eggs are readily available from the local retail shops where we make our orders” she says. Njeri says she wakes up at 5.00 am cleans her eggs before embarking on boiling them which takes 20 to 25 minutes. The eggs are allowed to cool down before she puts them in the bucket ready for the market. “The money I make has enabled me pay my rent, cater for my daily expenses and even support my family,” she says Nevertheless, Njeri is looking forward to expanding her business since her ultimate goal is to open an egg deport.

