Traders court danger along highway

A clothes trader at Ena market sits dangerously close to the main Meru-Embu highway. [Felix Mureithi, Mt Kenya Star]

A matatu screeches to a halt as it misses hitting a pedestrian. Near-misses are normal here at Ena market along the busy Embu-Meru highway.It’s already in the evening and the makeshift market is full to the capacity. This is the hour that second-hand clothes vendors push their stock closer to the road as they compete for the attention of prospective customers. To buy, customers are forced to stand at the edge of the tarmac exposing themselves to the dangers of the often speeding vehicles. On average, the Ena market receives about 700 traders during the market days—set on Fridays. A trader, Hellen Wanja says the market started 14 years ago but has not received anything tangible in terms of development. “We sell by the roadside because the market lacks standard stalls where traders could be operating from. We understand that we risk our lives but what can we do? Where can we operate from?” Wanja poses. She notes that traders continue increasing as time goes prompting its expansiveness. This, she adds, has made the market famous not only in Embu County but also across Mount Kenya region. “Traders from as far as Meru County among other areas of Mt. Kenya region also do businesses here. Therefore, this market should be upgraded to fit its attractive standard,” she says. Jane Karimi, another trader notes that last month a middle-aged woman was hit after the driver lost directions. Cases of school-going children being hit or run over by over-speeding matatus within Ena market have also been reported regularly. Locals say the market area should be constructed in a manner that traders will be doing their businesses without risking their lives. Karimi reveals that traders are also forced to carry their own umbrellas so as to shelter themselves during rains or direct sunlight. She added that people especially the elderly ones were finding it hard looking for different things in the market that is currently not organized. “Today, traders put their stock anywhere within this area provided that it is free. This, however, makes it hard for buyers to get what they need to buy within a short time. Placing related produce or products together will not only make us comfy while selling but will also be of great help to the buyers,” she said. The market becomes active from 6pm during normal days but trading time backs to as early as 10am on the market days. During this time, Bodaboda taxis and an endless flow of vehicles compete with traders. Other than trading on the road, vast-infamous market also lacks public facilities such as standard toilets and piped water. “We buy water for use and drinking from vendors who allegedly draw it from river Ena. This is not good as we are not sure exactly the area the waters came from, it may be fetched from a contaminated place and can lead to outbreak of diseases. We buy each container of 20litres at Sh20,” he says. Locals added that the market lacks a place for waste disposal making people dispose anywhere. A resident who sought anonymity alleged that some of the money they pay as levies may be ending to some people’s pockets. “We pay Sh50 daily as levies in this market. However, we are issued with two receipts per pay—one for Sh20 and another for Sh30 making us wonder why the devolved government can’t make a single receipt for the payment,” he says. Reiterating the need of providing enough and safe stalls for the traders, Symordar Karimi, another trader says that before leaders can engage in any development, they should first carry out public participation to understand what people really wants.

