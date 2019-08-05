Proposed law to win more money for poor constituencies

Poor constituencies could soon be allocated a bigger chunk of Constituency Development Funds (CDF), a privilege they lost three years ago. This follows the publication of a new bill which provides that a quarter of CDF billions would be dished out on the basis of constituency poverty index. This is as opposed to the current practice where the entire package is shared equally among the country’s 290 constituencies.

Under the proposal, three quarters of money set aside for constituency development would be shared equally, while the rest will be apportioned based on poverty levels. The proposal is contained in the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019 sponsored by Tongaren MP, Eseli Simiyu. “The budget ceiling for each constituency shall be three quarters of the amount specified divided equally among all constituencies; and an amount equal to a quarter of the amount specified divided by the national poverty index multiplied by the constituency poverty index,” reads the bill. The amendment is anchored on another proposed clause whose import is to promote equity as opposed to equality in the distribution of CDF funds. According Mr Simiyu, the bill seeks to provide for a public finance system that promotes an equitable society and in particular expenditure that promotes equitable development of the country by making special provisions for marginalised groups and areas pursuant to Article 201 (b) (iii) of the Constitution.

A similar legal provision was struck out in 2016, after MPs argued that marginalised constituencies already enjoy the Sh6 billion Equalisation Fund, and giving them extra money would amount to grabbing almost the entire cake. Simiyu toldthat the current CDF law is unconstitutional, and blamed the 2016 changes on some MPs envying others who will receive a bigger allocation. “Deleting the provision was unconstitutional because the law talks about equitable allocation of resources. It does not talk about equal distribution of such resources,” said Mr Simiyu. “Some MPs were envious that their colleagues were being allocated more money in the constituencies. It needs to be understood that the intention of CDF was to alleviate poverty, and that is exactly what my bill seeks to do.” The bill will be introduced in the National Assembly this week.

