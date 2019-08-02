Faulu Bank employees charged with Sh150 million fraud

Five people have been charged at the Milimani Law Courts with conspiracy to defraud a woman Sh150 million.Amos Mugweru, Peter Kefa, Paul Mwangi, Robert Waweru, Esther Muthoni and Tom Jaseme yesterday denied three counts of conspiracy to defraud, stealing and forgery. Mugweru and Jaseme are credit officers at Faulu Bank. In the first count, they were charged that between May 30, 2015 and March 28, 2018, they jointly conspired to defraud Alice Wanjiru by auctioning her house in Huruma worth Sh150 million.

The second count indicated that between August 8, 2014 and April 11, 2015, at Faulu's head office in Nairobi, Mugweru stole Sh22 million belonging to Ms Wanjiru. Muthoni also faced a forgery charge after the court was informed that on May 23, 2015, she forged Wanjiru's signature on a bank loan application form. The suspects denied the charges and were released on Sh100,000 cash bail each. This after Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot ruled that there is a similar matter pending at the High Court. Separately, Abass Badru was charged before Mr Cheruiyot with obtaining $82,000 (Sh8.4 million) from Sri Lankan national Galama Gedara after pretending to sell 25 kilos of gold to the businessman. Badru denied the charge and was released on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

