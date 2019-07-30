Farmers oppose new coffee rules
Optional DSSIn a reaction to the regulations tabled by the National Task-force on Coffee Sub-sector Reforms, Kenya Coffee Producers Association (KCPA) suggests that the DSS should be optional to allow the producers to make a choice on how their coffee proceeds should be paid. The association cited a possible decline in coffee production and accumulation of debts due to lack of an agreement between banks and farmers. "Making DSS the compulsory way of settling coffee payments will only interfere with producers' rights," said KCPA in a statement. "The Government should not solve issues by creating other issues. They can solve the known current issues surrounding payments of farmers' dues by enforcing already existing policies," the association stated. Kirinyaga County Coffee Cooperatives Union chairman Norman Gatuguta supported KCPA. "Our stand on coffee issues are the same as those of KCPA because we are members of the association," said Mr Gatuguta. The new regulations also prohibit movement of coffee without an original permit in a bid to tame rogue brokers. The rules require anyone transporting coffee either for sale or for milling to produce an original movement permit upon request by the relevant authorities. This regulation was lauded by majority of the farmers who spoke to The Standard. Farmers will also be registered with the county government and will be required to indicate the number of coffee trees on their farms and notify the county government before uprooting their crop. Many farmers opposed the suggestion to notify government before uprooting their crop, arguing that owners of the produce could move to other crops without seeking approval. The coffee producers association at the same time said the rules should have a rider to address the issue of dual and multiple registration of growers at the society level to curb coffee hawking and theft. "Many societies have been crippled because some members are selling coffee to the neighbouring societies to avoid debts," said the association. A number of farmers suggested that growers or their representatives should weigh coffee at their premises and the same confirmed by the miller. They had also pushed for millers' guarantee on quality.
